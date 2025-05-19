Conduit of Value

Conduit of Value

Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About

About Conduit of Value

by SGP

Conduit of Value is a newsletter about capital, control, and building enduring companies.

It’s written for owners, investors, and builders who care about how money actually moves: through balance sheets, communities, and markets.

We explore the mechanics of capital structures and the psychology behind them. Not just how financing works, but how belief, risk, and incentives shape outcomes.

If you’re looking for trade alerts or the latest macro panic, you won’t find it here.

What you will find:

  • Lessons from how capital structures succeed and fail

  • Deep dives into liquidity, incentives, and ownership dynamics

  • Mental models for raising, allocating, and compounding capital

  • A calm, durable lens on growth, risk, and financial decision-making

Posts are occasional, intentional, and designed to linger. They’re built for people who think in decades, not quarters. People who know that structure beats story, and discipline beats noise.

Why Subscribe?

Because most financial content is written for traders. This is written for owners.

If you care about:

  • Building wealth through businesses, not just portfolios

  • Understanding financing as a tool, not a distraction

  • Durable frameworks for capital, incentives, and growth

…this is a space built with you in mind.

Who It’s For

  • Business owners navigating growth, financing, and control

  • SMB investors and operators who think in cash flow, not headlines

  • Founders who want to understand capital on their terms

  • Anyone curious about the long arc of value creation

What to Expect

  • 2–4 essays per month

  • Occasionally dense. Always intentional.

  • Clear writing. No hype. No noise.

  • Frameworks you’ll return to as your company, and portfolio, scales

Get Involved

  • Comment — add insight, raise sharper questions, or push back

  • Share — when something resonates, pass it along to someone who’ll get it

Share Conduit of Value

User's avatar

Subscribe to Conduit of Value

Notes on Capital for Owners & Investors - Official Blog for Saorsa Growth Partners

People

© 2026 Duncan Young · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture