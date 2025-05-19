About Conduit of Value
by SGP
Conduit of Value is a newsletter about capital, control, and building enduring companies.
It’s written for owners, investors, and builders who care about how money actually moves: through balance sheets, communities, and markets.
We explore the mechanics of capital structures and the psychology behind them. Not just how financing works, but how belief, risk, and incentives shape outcomes.
If you’re looking for trade alerts or the latest macro panic, you won’t find it here.
What you will find:
Lessons from how capital structures succeed and fail
Deep dives into liquidity, incentives, and ownership dynamics
Mental models for raising, allocating, and compounding capital
A calm, durable lens on growth, risk, and financial decision-making
Posts are occasional, intentional, and designed to linger. They’re built for people who think in decades, not quarters. People who know that structure beats story, and discipline beats noise.
Why Subscribe?
Because most financial content is written for traders. This is written for owners.
If you care about:
Building wealth through businesses, not just portfolios
Understanding financing as a tool, not a distraction
Durable frameworks for capital, incentives, and growth
…this is a space built with you in mind.
Who It’s For
Business owners navigating growth, financing, and control
SMB investors and operators who think in cash flow, not headlines
Founders who want to understand capital on their terms
Anyone curious about the long arc of value creation
What to Expect
2–4 essays per month
Occasionally dense. Always intentional.
Clear writing. No hype. No noise.
Frameworks you’ll return to as your company, and portfolio, scales
Get Involved
Comment — add insight, raise sharper questions, or push back
Share — when something resonates, pass it along to someone who’ll get it