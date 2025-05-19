About Conduit of Value

by SGP

Conduit of Value is a newsletter about capital, control, and building enduring companies.

It’s written for owners, investors, and builders who care about how money actually moves: through balance sheets, communities, and markets.

We explore the mechanics of capital structures and the psychology behind them. Not just how financing works, but how belief, risk, and incentives shape outcomes.

If you’re looking for trade alerts or the latest macro panic, you won’t find it here.

What you will find:

Lessons from how capital structures succeed and fail

Deep dives into liquidity, incentives, and ownership dynamics

Mental models for raising, allocating, and compounding capital

A calm, durable lens on growth, risk, and financial decision-making

Posts are occasional, intentional, and designed to linger. They’re built for people who think in decades, not quarters. People who know that structure beats story, and discipline beats noise.

Why Subscribe?

Because most financial content is written for traders. This is written for owners.

If you care about:

Building wealth through businesses, not just portfolios

Understanding financing as a tool, not a distraction

Durable frameworks for capital, incentives, and growth

…this is a space built with you in mind.

Who It’s For

Business owners navigating growth, financing, and control

SMB investors and operators who think in cash flow, not headlines

Founders who want to understand capital on their terms

Anyone curious about the long arc of value creation

What to Expect

2–4 essays per month

Occasionally dense. Always intentional.

Clear writing. No hype. No noise.

Frameworks you’ll return to as your company, and portfolio, scales

Get Involved

Comment — add insight, raise sharper questions, or push back

Share — when something resonates, pass it along to someone who’ll get it

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