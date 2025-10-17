Conduit of Value

Conduit of Value

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Winslow Gao's avatar
Winslow Gao
Oct 17

1) Would it actually be what we vision it to be? 2) Would it eventually be a public goods that is so cool and profound but is so much a bad investment for VC/PEs

For q1, it's simply questioning if it's technically possible to achieve, e.g., no matter how much faith we put in to make time travel happen, it's just impossible, or say no matter how much faith we put in to advance AI to replace labor force, is it possible for it to be that smart?

For q2, AI atm is still a race of who burns more VC's money. Billions of investment feels cheaper than a million 10 years ago. And for these funds, this is still business at the end of the day, a business that may demand giga tons of investment and super long time to mature, but profit is still asked. Yet other than the bio/med AI companies, the current subscription based business model for nearly all AI company is shxt, a bargain for its customer and a nightmare for a business. Imagine the hubble telescope but backed by sequoia, vanguard, any LP would turn livid.

I think it's quite paradoxical. If AI is to become what it's hoped to become tech wise and business wise, the least thing it should do with this crazy amount of investment is to go to market too early as a public good that's so cheap and so accessible. But if not OpenAI launched it first model 2-3 years ago and only charging $15 a month, it would not amaze the public so much for it to attract the fundings today's level.

True enough everyone puts faith for this bubble to grow and not burst, but reality hits hard. The industry needs to have a perfect business model like "ads" to internet companies but 100x better, otherwise nothing is too big too fail and faith would be cheaper than air.

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