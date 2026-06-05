I want to incorporate case studies in this newsletter to better serve you and the rest of this audience. To do that well I need real companies and real numbers. So here’s a limited standing trade for the operators reading this.

For your business, I’ll do the following at no cost to you:

Sales/GTM efficiency analysis

Customer cohort and retention review

Product and margin breakdown

A three-year financial model

A brief written case study memo with some

Suggestions to improve financial efficiency

In exchange, you let me publish what we find here, within commercial reason. You control what’s in and what’s out. Anything sensitive — customer names, brand detail, exact contract terms, whatever would compromise your business — gets cut or anonymized before a word runs. You’ll see the draft before I publish. The aim is a useful teardown you and other operators can learn from, not an exposé.

This works best if you’re founder-led, somewhere in the $2–20M range, and willing to share enough to make the numbers honest.

If that’s you or someone you know, reply to Duncan@Saorsapartners.com and one line on why now. My aim is to take up to 3 and aim to do one per month through the summer.

That’s the offer.