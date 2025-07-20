Fifteen months ago, I had dinner with a friend I’d known since childhood.

He and his cofounder had built a real business, one that had outgrown its side-project roots, but now found themselves at a fork in the road. His partner wanted out. My friend wanted to go all-in. The business was stable and growing, but emotionally and structurally, they were stuck.

We sketched options on napkins, pulled up the financials later that week, and eventually landed on a seller’s note. It let one partner convert equity risk into fixed income over a three-year structure, while the other assumed the upside and took control of the company outright. It wasn’t flashy, but it worked. Over the following year, monthly revenue grew 400%. The business began operating with intention. Budgeting, investing, forecasting, not just reacting. A few key moves are now putting it on a path toward meaningful profitability.

That experience changed how I think about my own work.

I wasn’t inside the company, but I was close to the decisions. I wasn’t the founder, but I was a trusted partner, someone who could bring clarity without taking control, aligned with equity, and understood both the numbers and the context they lived in.

And I saw clearly: most entrepreneurs don’t need a banker or a spreadsheet. They need someone who shows up when the stakes are real. Someone who can help them think through tradeoffs, structure risk, and stay aligned with their own goals; not someone else’s playbook.

That’s the role I’ve decided to build into a practice.

The Only Scarcity That Matters

That partnership made something obvious I’d been circling for years: the real constraint isn’t capital. It’s time.

Money is abundant if you know where to look. Advice is everywhere. But aligned, timely decision-making? Strategy rooted in real understanding of a partner’s goals, risk tolerance, and tradeoffs? That’s rare.

Most businesses don’t fail for lack of capital. They stall because the capital isn’t shaped to match the pace of the business; or the intent of the founder. They raise the wrong money, at the wrong moment, under someone else’s assumptions. And suddenly the clock starts working against them.

I spent the last year trying to de-risk my own path. Consulting. Testing models. Working inside a fractional CFO firm. All useful in isolation, but I was keeping distance. Protecting downside and avoiding the risk that comes with full commitment.

But as the days tick away, I’m reminded that the upside lives in context. In trust. In being close enough to know what the founder actually wants long-term, and helping them shape decisions that serve that, not just the next board meeting.

That’s why I’ve launched a capital strategy practice for founder-led businesses.

To help them structure growth intentionally.

Preserve control.

And backing up vision with financial architecture that holds up under pressure.

Because when capital fits the business, and the founder, time compounds. When it doesn’t, it erodes everything, from the inside out.

From Exposure to Intention

Over the past few years, I’ve had the privilege of working closely with founders, CEOs, and capital allocators, on the buy-side, in advisory roles, and often simply as friends. I’ve met with over 300 companies, reviewed financials on dozens, and gone deep on a select few. Each one sharpened my understanding of how capital shapes decisions; not just on the balance sheet, but in the business itself.

That exposure revealed two consistent patterns:

Most capital structures are built to close a round, not to serve the business.

Even the smartest operators often don’t have a strategic partner who understands both the financial architecture and the founder’s actual intent.

Too often, capital gets raised but the structure constrains growth. Or the plan looks good on paper, but it ignores how the business actually runs. Or worse: founders get pushed into decisions they don’t fully own, because no one around them is close enough to their world and fluent enough in capital to offer better options.

That’s the gap I’m building this practice to fill.

A Capital Practice Built on Context

I’m not building a firm that drops in, builds a model, and moves on. I’m building a practice designed to stay close to the work: close enough to understand the founder’s goals, and sharp enough to translate those goals into capital structure, investor alignment, and financial clarity.

This isn’t about one-off deliverables or transactional raises. It’s about designing financial architecture that supports how the business runs and the founder thinks.

I’ve never called myself a founder. But I’ve worked closely with enough of them to understand what’s at stake. I’ve spent nights and weekends inside their financial engine rooms, helping pressure-test strategy and restructure capital at inflection points. The deeper I’ve gone, the more I’ve realized: I don’t need to be inside the company to make a meaningful difference. I need to be near the decisions with the right toolkit, and the right level of trust.

Over the past year, I’ve tested models: independent consulting, advisory roles, even time inside a fractional CFO firm. All of it helped clarify the problem. Most services for small businesses fall into one of two camps.

The first: accounting-heavy firms that close the books but miss the strategy.

The second: transaction-focused advisors who help raise capital, then disappear.

What’s missing is the strategic middle. A partner who works with the founder, not around them, to translate business momentum into capital strategy, and capital strategy into durable leverage.

That’s the space I’ve chosen to build into. Serving bootstrapped and lightly funded founders under $10MM of revenue, with a model simple by design:

Capital Readiness

Short-term engagements focused on modeling, investor materials, capital stack analysis, and pressure-testing the plan. This is about getting the story and structure right before stepping into the market. Fractional Capital Strategy

Ongoing partnership. Scenario planning, investor communication, board prep, and internal allocation decisions, all with the founder’s real ambitions in mind, not a VC’s pitch cadence. Capital Execution

Support for fundraising, structured finance, or community capital. I work behind the scenes to make sure the capital raised actually fits the company.

Each tier is built to match the complexity of the business and the level of trust in the relationship. Some clients just need clarity. Others need a strategic partner across quarters or years. I’m open to both, as long as the alignment is real.

The Return of Embedded Finance

At the start of the industrial era, capital was scarce and context was everything. The best bankers weren’t intermediaries. They were embedded. They structured deals to fit the operators, not the other way around. They made bets based on proximity, trust, and a working knowledge of how businesses actually ran.

Over time, that model was abstracted. Relationship became product. Context was replaced by coverage. Modern banking evolved into a system optimized for scale rather than alignment.

That worked, until the cost of information went to zero.

Today, analysis is cheap. AI and financial tooling have collapsed the time it takes to build models, structure decks, and summarize financials. What once took weeks now takes hours. The marginal cost of output has collapsed.

But the real work was never just output.

What’s scarce now is context: the ability to understand how capital decisions interact with operating reality.

It’s alignment: shaping capital to match the business, not contorting the business to fit the capital.

And it’s relationships: being close enough to know what the founder actually wants, and trusted enough to help shape the path to get there.

The edge is no longer access or financial engineering. It is the context, alignment, and real partnership.

It’s knowing how to translate ambition into financial structure, without forcing the business to bend (and often break) around the capital.

That is where I am focused.

I am building a modern capital strategy practice: part operator counsel, part investment prep, part embedded allocator. It is not a fund, not yet.

This is a return to first principles, where capital is close to the work, aligned with the builder, and shaped for the long term.

And if history is any guide, this is where the next generation of capital firms will be born.

A Note for Founders

I’m not trying to scale fast. I’m trying to build right: one relationship at a time, close to the work, trusted by the operators, and disciplined enough to earn my way into the capital stack.

I’m not here to run your business. I’m here to strengthen your ability to control it.

To help you think like a capital allocator.

To support high-leverage financial decisions with clarity and context.

To be a strategic partner who moves at founder speed, with investor fluency.

This isn’t about raising more money. It’s about making capital a competitive advantage, and building something you won’t need to escape from later.

This is a capital strategy practice today. But it’s also a foundation. The reps are compounding. The model is evolving. And the opportunities are already starting to find their way upstream.

If you're building something real, or looking for aligned, embedded capital thinking, I'd love to connect. Shoot me a DM on here and we can schedule a call.

The return of embedded finance isn’t a trend. It's a cycle turning.

And this is just the beginning.

