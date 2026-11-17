This summer, a longtime partner and I purchased a CNC Mill. After ramping up our product business to about $500k in revenue, we leveraged equipment financing to purchase a Used Brother Speedio CNC Mill for $100K with $0 down (100% financed) at roughly 9% on a 5-year loan. After analyzing the financials of dozens of small manufacturing businesses in my role as a Fractional CFO and manufacturing investor, I’ve begun to notice a pattern - the same levered compounding that allowed for rapid wealth building in real estate increasingly appears in American manufacturing.

A CNC machine is automated manufacturing equipment that turns digital designs into identical, high-precision physical parts with limited manual labor. Think of it as the industrial backbone that bridges software design and physical mass production.

Why Housing has been a Wealth Engine

I’ll keep this brief as I recently dove deep on this topic in my article on home loans.

There are 3 main drivers of wealth creation in home ownership:

Debt Paydown: Regardless of property prices increasing, you take an existing cost (rent) and convert it into an asset accumulation. Tax Benefits: You get tax benefits for interest payments as well as various other incentives tied to investing in real estate. LEVERAGE: This is the big one. Since many enter home ownership with very high levels of leverage from 20% down to as little as 3% down, any returns on asset value grow equity quickly.

While manufacturing equipment has many differences, you will see the parallels that rapidly compound wealth.

Equipment Economics

It’s important to recognize before going deeper here: equipment is ultimately only valuable if it has a business around it. Many businesses are complex operations, with overhead, customer management, and significantly higher labor costs compared to a relatively passive investment like real estate. Given this, it’s important that we break down the economics behind equipment ownership (note that we aren’t including items that fall into COGS such as labor or materials):

Revenue Generation: CNCs generate revenue* in two ways: production services or value capture.

Production Services: This one is fairly straightforward, we charge customers for usage of our machine, generally in the form of producing a component for them.

Value Capture: This is where we take a process that we previously outsourced and bring it in-house. In doing so, we are betting that we can do it at least, if not more efficiently, and capture our supplier’s profit on our P&L. *While this isn’t reported as revenue, you can treat the unit price your supplier provided it at as the ‘revenue’ to justify the investment. (Note: this is partially a function of absorbing meaningful operational risk, which can mostly be directly mitigated)

Depreciation & Maintenance: In the context of CNCs we can think of depreciation as two things: the accounting reported cost of ‘using up’ the equipment over time, and the actual useful life of equipment - We distinguish these because the two can differ widely. Whereas a depreciation schedule will often treat a CNC as a 5-7 year useful life, the actual life can last 10-15 years with good preventative maintenance. This brings us to the second component, which is ongoing maintenance costs that generally lands well below 10% of the machine value annually.

Tooling and Overhead: Tooling often falls below the line as an expense, this can vary wildly, but tends to be anywhere from 25% to 100% of the core equipment value for the initial build out followed by ongoing expense of say 10% of the equipment value per year.

Interest and Insurance: Much like housing, the capital intensive ownership of equipment often comes with a loan - these rates tend to be prime + 3% depending on the equipment and age of the equipment. Additionally, insurance must be accounted for which can range but often is around 1% of the equipment’s value.

Example Unit Economics

Below is the real world example of annual unit economics that drove our investment decision for this first machine. Note that our revenue assumption assumes one product with a relatively conservative single product, running the machine only 8 hours per day for 225 days annually. Additionally, the overall cost is based on our investment base of $200K, $100k for financeable equipment and a relatively conservative 5 year depreciation schedule.

Returns on Capital

While we have acknowledged that this investment strategy isn’t available to everyone, given it requires more active participation from the investor - it is an incredibly lucrative investment for those who are willing to take part. Below is a demonstrative IRR calculation for 7 years running the machine for slightly below one-shift per year. Note that these economics are based on one product for our company, at our expected annual demand. The debt is modeled off the reality that the core equipment purchased can often be 100% financed, while other peripheral equipment is often purchased using cash or other debt financing sources.

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Layering in the Tax Shield

Thanks to bonus depreciation this layers deeper - for those unaware, bonus depreciation allows you to fully realize capital investment as an expense in year one. Meaning that we also received a ~$25K tax benefit for buying the equipment, placing our effective cash invested to only $75k. Keeping the rest of the model the same, this brings our Cash on Cash return to 100% in year 3 with 280% by year 7 - accompanied by an IRR of 34%.

Conclusion

Unlike housing that appreciates via scarcity and market appreciation, CNC equipment depreciates towards salvage value. It offsets this thanks to incredible cash-on-cash returns (20%+/yr) and leveraging the borrowing base to purchase additional machines with less cash in the future, enabling very rapid compounding. For those that can manage the operational risk, it’s not uncommon to see manufacturing companies have returns on equity of 50%+ each year as they leverage the generous borrowing environment.

Thanks to leverage and tax benefits, manufacturing equipment ownership has become a capital compounding engine only narrowly beat by few other opportunities, and for those willing to get their hands dirty, design and operate manufacturing systems, and identify the demand for manufactured products: you can achieve incredibly high returns on capital.