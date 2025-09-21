Conduit of Value

Conduit of Value

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Phil Pinelli's avatar
Phil Pinelli
Sep 27, 2025

Interesting. If one puts their effort into focusing their assets on finding the greatest companies in the world, they will be fine.

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