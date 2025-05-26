Conduit of Value

Conduit of Value

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Winslow Gao's avatar
Winslow Gao
May 27, 2025

Interesting read.

I can side-validate some of the thesis -- An anecdote, GNC last year launched a new* product, unlike the regular offering where you buy one bottle of the same pill, it gives you different pills (~5) in one pack, and the product comes with 30 packs (for a month). Tho, I know for another 10mins on their website I can find all the different pills in bottled offering and save me at least 30% of the price, I still clicked the buy button and has been loyal since then. I believe this applies to Hims as well.

But here is a concern, the only moat I see for hims is customized experience and maybe brand name. If another startup catches up with lower price and some AI gimmick, I think this "data" gap can be bridged in a very short time. Unless, it can be like costco -- make supply chain efficiency/cost its true moat.

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