Conduit of Value

Conduit of Value

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Alex's avatar
Alex
Apr 26Edited

I keep feeling that something is off in this thesis. I've heard this narrative before - creatives already had tools to go solo over 20 years ago. Software engineering became accessible. Writing, art, content creation became accessible too. We are in a creator economy to a large extent. The problem is - education did not catch up. Being an entrepreneur is still pretty hard. We got an explosion of content creators but only a few of them really make it. We've got indy game developers but again, only a few make it. I think we should extrapolate it to software- and AI- powered businesses too: yes, there will be meaningfully more of them, but many will be unprofitable or barely profitable. Education needs to catch up. Business management tools and platforms need to catch up. Just like today a kid with a computer and a camera can test their creative idea around video content, we need “AI tool” to help them test ideas with software and AI- driven businesses. The whole thing, end-to-end. Unless it's going to be as “easy” as making videos (filming, editing, effects), most people won't do it. There is a chasm between a vibe-coded prototype AI can produce today, and a business of actually running a website, SaaS API, infrastructure, security, scaling, bookkeeping, advertising and all other things taken care of. The time and knowledge required to build a business is still a meaningful barrier. AI addresses a part of it, but so did books, online courses, software tools and various platforms which we have today.

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Spencer Stewart's avatar
Spencer Stewart
Apr 24

this article is a clear explanation of what we've been seeing in the tech start ups we have pre-seeded over the past few years. We have called this the "squeeze." Companies that started out with larger teams (and therefore funding for "runway" to pay salaries) were not able to make their full "seed" round. In fact, seed rounds seem to be disappearing. Instead, these companies go through a narrow passage where they have to shed all unnecessary expenses and use new tools to create what larger teams used to create. The "companies" that emerge are often just the founders and some AI tools and maybe some offshore contractors. These companies are going after contracts to solve problems that would have had too low a "TAM" to build a product for in the past. But now these founders are solving problems for single customers and using the contract payments to fund further growth. These contracts are taking the place of seed rounds.

Fascinating. It used to be "raise or die" and now it's "find a customer you can help or die"

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