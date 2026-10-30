At Kevin Warsh’s fourth meeting as Fed Chair earlier this week, most were unsurprised to see rates stay steady. For those in the real economy, you may be thinking “I’ll take my chances, lower the rates, inflation would be better than this.” I hear you, and for what it’s worth I think you’re about half right. The problem is that Warsh can’t actually hand either outcome cleanly. The tools he inherited were designed for an economy where the people who borrow are the people who spend, an economy that stopped existing somewhere around 2009.

That is the Catch-22. If he hikes, he tightens the only corner of the economy that still responds to the federal funds rate, which happens to be the corner that is already feeling the higher rates. If he holds, he lets an inflation that is supply-driven, fiscally fed, and collateralized by the stock market keep running. In my view, there are five reasons the Fed’s classic lever hasn’t been working like it once had.

The K-Shaped Economy

For those who read my firm’s economic report earlier this year, the economy is increasingly defined by the trend we’ve been watching for years: those with capital have capital in spades, and those without, go without. This creates two economies. One for high earners and the wealthy (generally retired Boomers), whose balance sheets rest on a paid-off house in a supply-constrained market and a brokerage account that has done little but go up since 2009. And one for the average American consumer, who rents or carries a mortgage, finances a truck, and keeps a credit card balance that the Fed, to its credit, does actually reach.

Moody’s puts the top 10% of households at nearly half of all consumer spending, with their outlays up 62% between Q3 2020 and Q3 2025, far ahead of any other group. The top of the K isn’t just spending high wages. It’s spending the 2020 to 2025 appreciation in housing and equities, which is why it keeps going regardless of what the labor market does, and why a rate hike (which lifts the yield on their cash) lands on them as something closer to a raise than a restraint. If you read my housing piece, this is the mortgage-bond derivative paying out.

This is stretching the middle class and quietly rewriting what the spending-adjusted “average consumer” actually wants. The consumer in the aggregate data is a weighted composite that doesn’t really exist, something like three parts top-decile households spending down capital gains and one part everyone else. So when the FOMC looks at retail sales and sees resilience, it is mostly looking at the first group, while the second group, the one that would actually respond to a rate hike by pulling back, pulled back a while ago.

The Transmission Mechanism Doesn’t Transmit

This is the point that gets the least attention and explains the most, and I’ll admit it’s the one that made me want to write this piece. A rate hike works by making borrowing more expensive, so that households and businesses borrow less, spend less, and prices cool, or at least that’s the textbook version. This only holds if the people the Fed wants to slow down are the people doing the borrowing, and since 2008 they haven’t been.

Who Borrows Now: After the financial crisis, underwriting tightened and never really loosened back up. Between 2003 and 2006, about 38% of mortgage dollars went to borrowers with credit scores above 760. From 2009 through 2016 that share was 52%; in the 2020 to 2021 refinancing wave it hit 71%; and in Q1 2026 it was still 59%, with borrowers under 660 taking less than 8% of the volume. The post-2008 credit system lends to people who already have collateral, cash on hand, and a 760. For everyone else, the lender’s answer has been no for seventeen years (or go talk to private credit which is generally lending at several hundred bps higher), which is a long time to run a monetary policy aimed at people who can’t get a loan.

Why They Don’t Flinch: Those borrowers also happen to be the least rate-sensitive people in the economy. Most of them locked in sub-4% mortgages and are not refinancing in either direction; a Fed Board study found lock-in alone explained about 44% of the drop in mortgage-borrower mobility from 2021 to 2022, and the Dallas Fed pointed out this spring that the funds rate sat 175 basis points below its 2024 level while mortgage rates had barely moved. Pass-through is damped on the way down and damped on the way up. The part that should bother you is that the people with cash actually earn more on it when Warsh hikes; a 4% money market yield on a seven-figure balance is a raise.

Who Actually Feels It: So who gets the 25 basis points? Floating-rate borrowers without the luxury of fixing their rate: credit card balances, auto loans, SBA 7(a) notes, asset-based lines, and every founder-led business running a prime-plus revolver (if you’re a client reading this, yes, I mean you). That is the lower arm of the K and the majority of the lower middle market. The transmission mechanism still works; it just only reaches the part of the economy that isn’t driving the inflation.

Side Note | Cuts don’t fix this either: Before anyone reads this as a case for cutting: a cut doesn’t reach the top of the K any better than a hike does. Their mortgages are already at 3%, their cash earns a little less, and their equity portfolios rally, which is to say a cut is also a wealth transfer to the people who don’t need one. The asymmetry runs in both directions. The only channel that still reliably reaches the top is asset prices, which brings us to the loop.

Oil Prices

The supply side is not cooperating with the Fed’s goals, creating a similar environment to the 1970s stagflation. Brent is sitting near $115 a barrel, up roughly 90% since January on the Iran war, tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Houthi strikes on Saudi infrastructure. Flows through Hormuz were running about a third below pre-war levels in early October. Prices eased this week on peace talks in Tehran, and they’ll spike again on the next tanker that’s hit.

No federal funds rate reopens a shipping lane. Energy inflation is a supply problem and the only instrument the Fed has works on demand. Worse, oil is about the flattest tax we have, since fuel and utilities are a far bigger share of a $60,000 household’s budget than a $600,000 one, which means the lower arm of the K is already paying the energy tax before Warsh does anything at all. A hike meant to lean against oil-driven headline inflation then tightens credit on exactly those households, and the top decile notices neither. The honest posture, I think, is that the Fed can keep inflation expectations anchored and should say so plainly, but it cannot fix a $115 barrel.

Federal Government: Won’t Tax, Doesn’t Flinch at Rates

The Unresponsive Borrower: Monetary tightening assumes that borrowers respond to price, and the largest borrower in the country simply doesn’t. The deficit for fiscal 2026 landed at just under $2 trillion, about 5.8% of GDP, with net interest crossing $1 trillion and running roughly 11% above last year. CBO’s own baseline takes net interest from $1.0 trillion to $2.1 trillion by 2036, from 3.3% of GDP to 4.6%. Strip out interest and the primary deficit is still 2.6% of GDP, at full employment. Interest is now the fastest-growing line in the federal budget, and it grows a little faster every time Warsh raises the rate.

That is the fiscal side of the circle. Higher rates raise the Treasury’s interest bill, the bill is financed with more issuance, and the issuance pays a coupon to whoever holds the paper, which is disproportionately the top of the K, foreign central banks, and the same money market funds where the wealthy park their cash. So, a hike meant to drain demand hands a good chunk of it right back to the inflationary culprit.

Nobody Will Tax: The other half of the problem is that there is no appetite in Washington to raise revenue the honest way. The 2025 tax law made the 2017 cuts permanent, and CBO estimates the debt-service cost of that bill alone at roughly $718 billion over a decade. The only new revenue instrument of the past two years is tariffs, which are a consumption tax paid at the register, again by the lower arm. So we have a government that won’t tax income or wealth, won’t cut entitlements, runs a 6% deficit in a full-employment economy, and has handed the entire inflation fight to one institution with one tool. This fiscal dominance leaves the Fed in the backseat steering the car with a plastic wheel.

The Loop: Everyone Buys, Nobody Sells

The AI build-out is the most visible example: Nvidia takes equity stakes in the companies that buy its chips, those companies buy chips, the revenue lifts Nvidia’s market cap, the bigger market cap is more collateral for more financing, and around we go. Nvidia’s disclosed deal exposure crossed $750 billion this summer, and the IMF counted 14 of these circular arrangements across the GPU ecosystem. But I’d push back on the idea that this is just another AI story. The underlying condition is simpler: almost nobody in American capital markets has an incentive to sell, and almost everyone has an incentive to buy.

Why Nobody Sells: Walk the cap table of a typical large public company and try to find a natural seller. Nvidia can’t sell its stakes without impairing its own customers. The hyperscalers can’t cut capex without telling the market the growth story is over, so capex has to scale as a signal to investors. Passive funds, which now hold something like half of all US fund assets, don’t sell on valuation. Active managers who sell early face career risk, which is worse than market risk. Private credit marks to model and has no secondary market to sell into even if it wanted one. And the households at the top of the K, hold the stock the same way they hold the house: as the retirement plan and with enough cash coming off their bonds to solve for lifestyle. If you read my housing piece, this is “buying in” all over again. The market-clearing price can fall, but nobody is willing to print it.

Why Everyone Buys: On the other side of the trade, the buying is structural. Every paycheck routes a 401(k) contribution into the index regardless of price. Buybacks recycle corporate cash into the same shares. Vendor financing manufactures buyers who couldn’t otherwise afford the product. And the wealthy, sitting on cash earning 4%, have watched equities be the only thing that reliably compounds for fifteen years, so every dip is a purchase. When the sellers are structurally absent and the buyers are structurally present, you get asset price inflation that has very little to do with whether the underlying thing is worth it.

From the outside that looks like a bubble, but a more useful description is a market that has lost its clearing mechanism, the same mechanism I described breaking in housing. What’s different is who’s in the car: the top of the K, the same households whose brokerage accounts fund the spending the Fed is trying to cool. Every leg up is a wealth effect for the people who don’t borrow and a non-event for the people who do.

The Crowd-Out: This is the part my clients feel without always being able to name it. AI-related debt issuance is approaching $500 billion for 2026, and a large share of it is private credit. A private credit fund that can underwrite a Nvidia-wrapped data-center lease at a billion dollars per deal has no reason to spend the same analyst hours on a $4 million term loan to a founder-led manufacturer. Capital in this country isn’t scarce, it’s just pointed at assets nobody will sell, and a rate hike does nothing to the loop because the loop isn’t rate-sensitive, it’s incentive-sensitive. It runs until something forces a seller: a margin call, a redemption, a capex cut that someone finally has to announce. When that comes, it won’t be because Warsh moved 25 basis points.

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The Catch-22

Put the five together. Inflation is being driven by a supply shock in oil, a fiscal authority that won’t tax and doesn’t flinch at rates, and an asset loop that creates it’s own collateral. None of those are reachable with the federal funds rate. The part of the economy the rate does reach is the lower arm of the K and the lower middle market, which is not where the pressure is coming from and is already paying the oil tax and the tariff tax before the Fed ever shows up.

If Warsh hikes, he restrains the borrowers who were never the problem, fattens the Treasury’s interest bill, and leaves the loop untouched. If he holds, he validates 3.6% PCE and the market prices in more. He hiked in September to 3.75 to 4.00% and has refused to give forward guidance since, which I’d argue is the only intellectually honest posture on offer: he doesn’t know which error is cheaper, and neither does anyone else. So, to the reader who would “take inflation over this”: the honest answer is that you’re likely to get both.

For those of us in the real economy, the planning assumption is simple, if not comfortable. The Fed is not coming to rescue your cost of capital in either direction. Rates stay here or go higher, your lender reprices risk toward whatever the loop is paying, and growth gets funded out of operations or it may not get funded at all.