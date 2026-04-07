There’s a salesperson I think about a lot.

Not because they were bad at their job. They might have been great — genuinely, we’ll never know. What I know is that they were hired into a role with no defined territory, no quota, no system, and no clear mandate beyond “help us grow.” The founder wanted them to do outbound and handle inbounds and support existing accounts and maybe build out the CRM. The role was designed by accumulation — everything the founder hadn’t gotten to became this person’s job description.

Two years later, the company had a performance problem. Or so they thought. When I pulled back the curtain, what they actually had was a design problem. There was no target on record against which to measure performance. There was no playbook, because one had never been written. The expectations that existed were in the founder’s head and had evolved over time without ever being communicated. The hire wasn’t underperforming. The hire was operating in a vacuum and coming up short against a standard that had been invented retroactively.

Two years. The salary, the benefits, the opportunity cost of a seat filled by someone who couldn’t succeed because success had never been defined. That’s the most expensive kind of hiring mistake, and it’s the most common one.

If you’ve been following this series, you know where I’m going. In Lever One, we built a Sales Engine — predictable revenue requires predictable inputs. In Lever Two, we talked about working capital — growth consumes cash, and you need to understand the timing of that consumption before it consumes you. Both of those articles were about building systems. This one is about the humans inside them, how to decide which ones to bring in, and how to know whether they’re earning their keep.

Hiring is the most emotional decision a founder makes. It’s also, structurally, an investment decision. And like any investment, it has a return profile you can calculate before you make it — if you’re willing to do the math.

The Three Archetypes

Not all hiring decisions are the same. Before you can evaluate whether a hire makes sense, you have to understand what kind of hire you’re actually making. Almost every people decision falls into one of three archetypes, and each one has different financial logic.

The Labor Arbitrage

This is the most straightforward case. The premise is simple: your time has a value, and there is work in your business that can be done by someone whose time costs less. The arbitrage is the spread.

I use an internal reference rate of around $250 an hour — not what I bill clients (I work on retainer), but what an hour of my focused thinking is worth when applied to the highest-leverage problems in a business. That number is a forcing function. When I look at a task list and find work that could be delegated to someone at $25 an hour, the spread is $225. That’s the hourly cost of me doing that work instead. On ten hours a week, that’s over $9,000 a month in shadow cost, real value I’m burning by staying in the weeds.

Most founders have never assigned a number to their own time, which means they have no way of knowing how expensive it is when they spend it badly. The goal isn’t to find a single rate and stick with it — it’s to push that number up over time by continually moving low-value work off your plate and higher-leverage work onto it. A founder who spends their week in $25-an-hour tasks has a $25-an-hour business, regardless of what they’re billing clients.

The priority order matters here. Hire out the biggest spreads first. The $25-an-hour work being done by a $250-an-hour brain is the most expensive inefficiency in any founder-led business. As soon as the economies of scale start to pencil, fix that before you worry about anything else.

A note on internal hires versus external help: labor arbitrage applies to both. A full-time operations coordinator freeing up fifteen hours of your week and a part-time bookkeeper handling your month-end close are both arbitrage decisions. The logic is the same — you’re buying back hours at a rate cheaper than your own.

The Skills Gap

This archetype is different, and founders conflate it with labor arbitrage at their peril. The Skills Gap decision is about capability. The question isn’t “can I do this cheaper?” It’s: how much does it cost us to figure this out ourselves versus bringing in someone who already knows the answer?

The math here is less precise but just as real. How quickly can you build a functioning sales engine with your existing talent versus bringing in a proven sales leader who has built three of them? What’s the value of six months of acceleration? What’s the cost of getting it wrong the first time because you were learning on the job?

The most important version of this decision is the system builder hire. Not someone who executes within an existing system, but someone whose job is to build the system itself — the ops lead who designs the fulfillment workflow from scratch, the head of growth who builds the acquisition engine you don’t currently have. These are Skills Gap hires with compounding returns, because the system they build outlasts them. You’re not buying labor, you’re buying infrastructure. Evaluate it that way.

Where I see founders go wrong is hiring for skills gap reasons while evaluating on arbitrage logic. This happens constantly with marketing agencies. The prevailing instinct isn’t “they’ll save me time” — it’s “they know more than I do, they have better data, they’ve done this before, they’ll produce better outcomes than we would internally.” That’s a legitimate and often correct assessment. But then the founder starts evaluating the relationship on hours delivered per dollar, which is the wrong measurement entirely. If the agency is materially better at the most important function in your business, that premium has an enormous implied return. Getting the strategy right is worth more than the retainer. Getting it wrong — even cheaply — is one of the most expensive mistakes a growing e-commerce brand can make.

The Agent

This is the archetype most founders are still underweighting, and it deserves a direct challenge to a belief that has gone largely unquestioned in small business: that bigger revenue requires a bigger team.

It doesn’t. Not anymore, and increasingly not at all.

A small team of builders and problem-solvers operating with the right systems will routinely outperform a much larger team of task-doers. The founders who understand this are building businesses with ten people that perform like businesses with fifty. The founders who don’t are hiring headcount to do work that software could handle, then wondering why their revenue per employee keeps declining as they scale.

The Agent archetype asks a simple question before any hire: is this human work, or is this computer work wearing a human costume?

The financial logic is yield-based:

Payback Period = Implementation Hours / Hours Saved Per Week

If an automation takes 50 hours to implement and saves one hour a week, your payback is nearly a year. Reasonable, but not exciting. If an automation takes two hours to implement and cuts a 30-minute task down to 15 minutes — and that task runs 25 times a week — you’ve freed up six hours of weekly labor. Payback in days.

The practical framework for applying this before any hire:

First, map the work. Before writing a job description, write out the actual tasks the role will own. Be specific — not “manage operations” but the actual recurring things a person would do on Monday through Friday.

Second, sort by type. Separate the work into three buckets: judgment work (requires human interpretation, context, and decision-making), relationship work (requires human presence and trust), and rules-based work (follows a defined process where the inputs and outputs are predictable). The third bucket is your automation target.

Third, estimate the volume and frequency. Rules-based work that happens once a month is probably fine to leave with a human. Rules-based work that happens dozens of times a week is almost certainly an automation candidate. The yield calculation above tells you whether it’s worth pursuing.

Fourth, ask whether the remaining work justifies a hire. After automation, what’s left? If the answer is ten hours of real human work per week, you probably need a part-time contractor, not a full-time seat.

This isn’t about eliminating people, it’s about not hiring people to do things that shouldn’t be human jobs. The brands building durable competitive advantages right now aren’t the ones with the most headcount. They’re the ones who have figured out which problems require people and which ones require better systems.

Build the Scorecard Before You Post the Job

Here’s the thing about the salesperson I opened with: the failure mode wasn’t the hire. It was the sequence. The system was supposed to come with the person, or after the person, or emerge from the person’s presence. None of that happened, because that’s not how systems get built.

The single highest-leverage thing you can do before any hire is define what success looks like — specifically, measurably, and time-bound — before the person starts. Not a job description. A success profile. What does a great outcome look like at 30, 60, and 90 days? What’s the metric that tells you this seat is earning its cost? What would have to be true in twelve months for you to call this a good investment?

Most founders can’t answer those questions in advance. They can answer them in retrospect, usually when they’re frustrated and trying to justify a difficult conversation. That inversion is where the cost lives.

Before any hire, work through these four questions:

What does this role produce that didn't exist before? How will we measure that output? What's the minimum acceptable output at 90 days? What does this role need to generate or offset to cover its fully-loaded cost?

That last question deserves emphasis. The fully-loaded cost is always higher than the salary. Add benefits, payroll taxes, equipment, onboarding time, and management overhead, and a $60,000-a-year hire runs closer to $80,000 or more when it’s all in. That’s your hurdle. The role needs to generate that much in incremental value, offset that much in senior team time, or remove that much in operational risk — ideally some combination of all three.

Revenue per employee is the macro version of this test. For e-commerce businesses in the $2-20M range, this number tells you whether your team is structured efficiently relative to the output it’s producing. If revenue per employee is declining as you add headcount, you have a seat design problem — more people, same or lower productivity, usually because roles are poorly scoped and accountability is diffuse.

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Hire Ahead or Hire Behind?

Founders ask about timing constantly, and the honest answer comes down to one question: is the system ready to absorb the hire?

Hiring ahead of growth makes sense when the model is scalable and the constraint is capacity, not clarity. If you know that adding X in a given function produces Y in output — and you’re confident in both variables — start looking before the pain gets acute. Recruiting takes time. Onboarding takes time. A hire made in desperation will almost always underperform against a hire made thoughtfully, because the person entering a chaotic system will spend their first ninety days becoming part of the chaos instead of solving it.

The test: if this person showed up tomorrow, do they have a system to operate inside, a target to aim at, and a playbook to learn from? If the answer to any of those is no, you’re not ready to hire. You’re ready to build. The hire comes after.

Hiring behind growth almost always signals that the underlying system isn’t actually ready to scale. You’re adding people to a function that hasn’t been systematized, which multiplies the chaos rather than the output. The salesperson story is a version of this — the founder hired before the infrastructure existed, and paid for it over two years.

The Patterns I See Over and Over

The bad seat is more common than the bad hire. A mountain of responsibilities gets piled onto one person, rationalized as “we need someone scrappy.” The result is a person who can’t do any of it exceptionally well, with no clear KPI to optimize for, evaluated against an ever-shifting standard. Seat design is a skill, and most founders haven’t had to develop it until suddenly they have a team and the design debt is everywhere.

Marketing and agency relationships evaluated on the wrong metric. The logic for bringing in outside marketing expertise is almost always skills-based — they know more, they have better data, they’ve built this before. But founders evaluate the relationship on hours delivered and tasks completed, which is arbitrage logic applied to a skills gap decision. The right question is: are our outcomes better than they would have been? That’s a harder thing to measure but it’s the one that matters.

Hiring a person to fix a system problem. The system will defeat the person every time. Before you add headcount, ask whether the problem you’re solving is a people problem or a design problem. Usually the design work comes first. That said — some hires are explicitly to build the system. A great operations lead hired to design and implement your fulfillment infrastructure isn’t being set up to fail by a missing playbook; they’re being hired to write it. The distinction matters: are you hiring someone to operate a system, or to build one? Both are legitimate. Conflating them is where it goes wrong.

Building a role around a person rather than a need. This is one of the most human mistakes in business, because it comes from a good place. Early employees who were invaluable at one stage often find themselves in roles that have quietly outgrown them, and founders — out of loyalty, gratitude, and genuine affection — reshape the seat to keep the person rather than designing the seat for the current need. The role grows around them and the business pays for it through misaligned accountability and work that doesn’t get done well.

The honest and compassionate path here isn’t to quietly tolerate the mismatch. It’s to have the conversation early, before the frustration accumulates on both sides. Often there’s a version of this that works for everyone — a lateral move to something genuinely suited to what the person does well, a narrower scope that plays to their strengths, or in some cases a direct conversation about what the role needs to become and whether they want to grow into it. What doesn’t work is leaving the seat misaligned out of avoidance. That’s a disservice to the business and, eventually, to the person.

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What CEOs Actually Ask Me

“Do I need to hire someone, or am I just overwhelmed?”

Usually both, but the answer matters because they have different solutions. If you’re overwhelmed because you’re doing $25-an-hour work, you need to delegate before you hire. If you’re overwhelmed because genuine demand is exceeding genuine capacity, that’s a different and better problem. Before posting a job, spend a week tracking where your hours actually go. The answer usually tells you whether you need a hire or a better system.

“Should I hire full-time or bring in a contractor?”

Depends on whether the need is ongoing and whether it requires institutional knowledge. Contractors are excellent for skills gap hires, you’re buying expertise for a defined problem or a defined period. Full-time makes sense when the role is core to the operating rhythm and the switching cost of turnover is high. Treat them as genuinely parallel options rather than defaulting to full-time and treating contractors as the consolation prize.

“My hire isn’t performing. What do I do?”

Before anything else, ask whether they have a defined target and a system to work inside. Most performance problems in small businesses are design problems. Redefine the seat before you make a people decision, you’ll often find the problem is structural rather than personal.

“When does it make sense to hire ahead of growth?”

When the system is scalable and the constraint is capacity. If you’re confident that adding a person in a given function will produce a predictable output — and the demand to absorb that output is coming — start the search now. Recruiting and onboarding take longer than founders plan for, and the cost of the seat going unfilled while you’re scrambling to find the right person is real.

“What’s the biggest mistake founders make when hiring?”

Skipping the success profile. Most founders write a job description, post the role, hire the person, and then figure out what success looks like after they’re in the seat. That sequence reliably produces the situation I described at the top of this article — two years of undefined expectations and a performance conversation that shouldn’t have been necessary. Define the target before you start the search. It will change who you hire and how you onboard them.

“What about a fractional executive like a CFO, CMO, COO?”

This is a skills gap decision, full stop. The honest case for fractional isn’t that it’s cheaper, it’s that the depth of thinking you need often doesn’t require forty hours a week of execution. For most businesses in the $2-20M range, a fraction of senior-level thinking applied to the right problems will outperform a full-time hire who’s underutilized and expensive. If you find yourself making hiring and capital decisions without a clear return framework, that’s probably the right moment to bring in someone who does this for a living — not because you can’t figure it out, but because the cost of figuring it out slowly tends to exceed the cost of getting it right quickly.

The Math, Simplified

Before any hire, run this:

Fully-loaded cost = Salary + Benefits + Taxes + Overhead Shadow cost offset = Hours freed per week x Internal hourly rate x 50 Skills premium = Estimated value of accelerated or improved outcome vs. self-build Revenue hurdle = What this role must generate or preserve to break even If (shadow cost offset + skills premium) > fully-loaded cost: make the case

For automation decisions:

Payback weeks = Implementation hours / Hours saved per week Under 13 weeks: do it now 13-26 weeks: strong case, prioritize accordingly 26-52 weeks: reasonable, schedule it Over 52 weeks: weigh against strategic value or defer

What’s Coming Next

Lever Six is about the capital stack — how you fund the decisions you’ve been making across this series. We’ve talked about when to hire, how to manage working capital, and how margin structure shapes your options. The next question is where the money comes from to execute on all of it, and what the right kind of capital looks like at each stage of growth.

If the framework in this article resonated, particularly the accountability-first approach to hiring, subscribe to Conduit of Value for the next one. These come out every two weeks, and the capital stack conversation tends to be the one that changes how founders think about the next phase of growth more than almost anything else.