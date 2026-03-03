The first time I truly understood working capital, I was sitting across from the owners of a grain trading operation that was about to run out of road. Their revolving line of credit had ballooned past the bank’s comfort zone, and the message from the lender was simple: clean it up, or we’re pulling the facility. That’s not a conversation anyone wants to have when your entire business runs on purchased inventory.

I was brought in to figure out what had gone wrong. On the surface, the numbers told a familiar story: revenue was growing, margins were stable, and the team was working hard. But the RLOC balance had quietly crept up by $3 million, and nobody could clearly explain why.

The answer wasn’t hiding in the P&L. It was hiding in the timing.

When we broke the business down into days rather than dollars, the picture became obvious. Inventory holding periods had drifted longer. The team had gotten generous with vendors, paying early out of habit rather than strategy. And a handful of customers had been slow-rolling their receivables for months with no consequences. Each of those shifts, individually minor, had compounded into a cash crisis.

We built a scorecard. We started managing AR collections with urgency. We leaned into our payables terms instead of leaving money on the table. And we interrogated how much inventory we actually needed on hand, measured in days of throughput, not dollar value sitting in the warehouse. Within a few months, the line was back in compliance and the bank was comfortable again.

That experience is where I cut my teeth on working capital management, and honestly, it makes e-commerce feel like a walk in the park. But the principles are identical. Whether you’re moving grain by the railcar or shipping DTC orders from a 3PL, the mechanics of cash conversion will either fund your growth or quietly strangle it.

This is the second article in my Levers for Growth series. In Lever One: The Sales Engine, we built the framework for understanding how dollars flow into revenue and how to make that process predictable. If you recall, one of the red flags I flagged was inventory becoming the limiting factor on growth, and I touched on the importance of working capital dynamics when evaluating whether your AOV exceeds your Order Acquisition Cost.

This article picks up right there. Because even the best Sales Engine in the world won’t save you if your cash is trapped in a warehouse.

The Cash Conversion Cycle: Your Business in Three Numbers

The Cash Conversion Cycle (CCC) is the single most useful framework for understanding how cash moves through a product business. It measures the number of days between when you pay for inventory and when you collect cash from selling it.

The formula is straightforward:

CCC = Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO) + Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) - Days Payables Outstanding (DPO) DIO = How long inventory sits before it sells DSO = How long it takes to collect payment after a sale DPO = How long you take to pay your suppliers

A shorter CCC means your cash cycles back to you faster. A longer CCC means more of your equity is locked up in operations, unavailable for growth, marketing, hiring, or anything else.

For most e-commerce businesses, DSO is relatively low (credit card payments settle in 1-3 days for DTC), which means the real battleground is DIO and DPO. How long is your cash sitting in product, and how effectively are you using your vendor payment terms?

Here’s where it gets practical. Let’s say your business looks like this:

DIO: 90 days (inventory sits for 3 months on average) DSO: 3 days (DTC, credit card settlement) DPO: 15 days (you pay vendors quickly) CCC = 90 + 3 - 15 = 78 days Your cash is locked up for 78 days on every cycle. On a business doing $5MM in annual revenue, that's roughly $1.07MM of working capital tied up at any given time.

Now imagine you tighten DIO by 15 days and stretch DPO by 10 days:

DIO: 75 days DSO: 3 days DPO: 25 days CCC = 75 + 3 - 25 = 53 days Same business, same revenue, but now you've freed up roughly $340K in working capital. That's cash you can deploy into your Sales Engine, invest in tooling, or simply sleep better at night.

Those aren’t theoretical numbers. That kind of swing is exactly what I’ve seen with partners after we start managing working capital with intention.

The Mindset Shift: Think in Days, Not Dollars

Here’s the thing that surprises most founders when we first sit down together. They’ll tell me, “We have $400K in inventory,” and feel good about it. Or bad about it. But they don’t really know, because the dollar figure alone is meaningless without context.

$400K in inventory could be perfectly healthy or dangerously bloated. It depends entirely on how fast that inventory moves.

When I work with e-commerce partners, one of the first things we do is reframe every working capital line item from dollars into days:

Days of Inventory on Hand (DIO): Not “how much inventory do we have” but “how many days of sales does our current inventory cover?”

Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): Not “how much are customers owed” but “how many days does it take to collect after a sale?”

Days Payables Outstanding (DPO): Not “how much do we owe vendors” but “how many days of breathing room are we getting from our supplier terms?”

The shift to days does two things. First, it makes the numbers actionable. “We have 147 days of inventory” is a decision. “We have $400K of inventory” is just a fact. Second, and this is the part that consistently lights a fire under founders, it connects directly to cash. When I build day-based assumptions into a financial model and we start playing with scenarios, founders can see in real time how a 5 to 10 day swing in any of these figures frees up (or consumes) significant cash. That moment, where DIO goes from an abstract metric to “oh, that’s $50K I could be spending on ads,” is when the mindset shifts.

The SKU-Level Trap

The average Days of Inventory number can also be deeply misleading at an aggregate level, especially in e-commerce where you’re managing dozens or hundreds of SKUs.

I’ve worked with companies sourcing overseas where the blended DIO looked like 180 days. Not great, but the founder shrugged and said, “That’s just how importing works.” When we broke it down by SKU, the picture was completely different. Some products had 45 days of stock and were regularly stocking out, costing the business sales and ad efficiency every time they went dark. Other SKUs were sitting at 400+ days, essentially dead capital that had been ordered “just in case” and was now gathering dust.

Aggregate DIO told one story. SKU-level DIO told the real one.

This is where forecasting demand and framing order decisions around days of inventory rather than “let’s make sure we don’t run out” becomes critical. The conservative instinct to over-order is understandable, but it has a real cost. One partner running about $5MM in revenue was carrying roughly $300K in excess inventory driven almost entirely by this mindset. At their growth rate of 50% year over year, that $300K could have been invested in marketing, improving EBITDA, or paying down debt. Instead, it was sitting on pallets.

Domestic Manufacturing: A Working Capital Play Hiding in Plain Sight

Most founders evaluate domestic vs. overseas manufacturing purely on unit cost. And on that single dimension, overseas almost always wins. I’ve seen differentials as stark as this:

Overseas: 2,000 unit MOQ | $2/unit | 20-week lead time Domestic: 200 unit MOQ | $10/unit | 4-week lead time At face value, overseas is 5x cheaper per unit. But let's look at what each option actually costs in working capital terms.

The overseas order ties up $4,000 in product cost, but you won’t see that inventory for nearly five months. Factor in ocean freight, customs, potential delays, and the capital is locked for even longer. And because of the high MOQ, you’re committing to 2,000 units whether the product sells or not. If it’s a new SKU, that’s a meaningful bet.

The domestic order ties up $2,000 in product cost and arrives in a month. You can test, iterate, reorder, and respond to demand signals in near real-time. Yes, the per-unit cost is higher, but the capital is cycling faster and the risk per order is dramatically lower.

Here’s what I’ve seen work well in practice. For proven, high-velocity SKUs where demand is predictable, overseas manufacturing can make sense because you can forecast the volume and absorb the lead time. But for new product launches, seasonal tests, or anything where demand is uncertain, domestic manufacturing is often the smarter working capital decision even though the margin looks worse on paper.

There are other advantages that don’t show up in a unit cost comparison. Domestic suppliers tend to offer more flexible payment terms because there’s more inherent trust in the relationship. I’ve seen onshore partners finance tooling and offer friendlier deposit structures on both tooling and inventory orders, things that overseas suppliers almost never do at the same scale. One of my partners was able to get tooling financed by their domestic manufacturer specifically because the relationship was built on transparency and consistent ordering patterns. That tooling investment unlocked their ability to scale production rapidly without deploying their own equity.

The takeaway isn’t “always go domestic.” It’s that the unit cost comparison misses the full picture. When you factor in MOQ risk, lead time, cash cycle speed, and the flexibility to redirect capital toward growth, domestic manufacturing often pencils out far better than the spreadsheet initially suggests.

Financing Working Capital: Where Should Your Capital Live?

This is the conversation where I most often have to push back on founders’ instincts. The natural reaction, especially for bootstrapped operators, is “I don’t want to take on debt.” And I get it. Debt feels like risk. But here’s the reframe I always come back to:

Every dollar of equity you have sitting in inventory is a dollar that is not being invested in growth.

If your Sales Engine (which we built in Lever One) is generating a 20% return on marketing spend, and your inventory is just sitting there generating a 0% return until it sells, you have a capital allocation problem. The question isn’t whether debt is good or bad. The question is: where does each dollar in your business generate the highest return?

Let me put numbers on it:

Scenario A: Self-Fund Inventory You have $100K in available cash. You use it to purchase inventory. That inventory generates revenue over 90 days. Your equity earns the margin on that inventory, call it 10-15% annualized after accounting for the time value. Scenario B: Finance Inventory, Deploy Equity to Growth You finance the same $100K in inventory at 8-12% annual cost. You deploy your $100K into your Sales Engine. Based on your proven SER of 2.5x, that $100K generates $250K in new gross margin. Net of the financing cost ($8-12K), you're dramatically ahead.

The math almost always favors financing working capital on proven products and deploying equity toward growth, assuming your Sales Engine is dialed in. This is why Lever One comes first in this series. You need predictable unit economics before this strategy makes sense.

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What Financing Actually Looks Like

The most common tools I see e-commerce companies use:

Revolving Lines of Credit (RLOC): The gold standard for working capital financing. You draw when you need to purchase inventory and pay down as revenue comes in. RLOCs can be painful to secure from traditional banks, but a lot of that friction comes from the founder not having the financial visibility to communicate the risk profile to the lender. When you walk into a bank with a clear CCC analysis, a demand forecast, and a scorecard showing your Days metrics trending in the right direction, the conversation changes.

Revenue-Based Lending: Faster to secure than an RLOC and common in e-commerce (Shopify Capital, Clearco, etc.). The cost is higher, but for short inventory cycles, it can be a useful bridge. Just make sure you understand the true effective rate and don’t layer multiple advances.

Vendor Terms: Arguably the most underutilized form of financing in small business. Net 30, Net 45, Net 60 terms from your suppliers are interest-free working capital. Yet I regularly see founders paying invoices on receipt out of habit or a desire to be “good partners.” Being a good partner means paying on time, within your agreed terms. Using the full window isn’t disrespectful, it’s intelligent cash management. It directly improves your DPO and shortens your CCC.

Factoring: I’ll be honest, factoring is generally my least favorite option. The fees are steep and the structure can create dependency. But in specific situations, particularly B2B e-commerce with slow-paying wholesale customers, it can unlock cash that’s otherwise trapped in receivables. If your DSO is 45+ days because your retail partners pay slowly, factoring that AR to redeploy into inventory or marketing can make sense as a tactical tool.

The bottom line: once you have a proven, systematic product line, equity shouldn’t be funding your inventory. A good capital partner, whether that’s a bank, a lender, or even well-structured vendor terms, frees your equity to do what it does best: compound growth.

Common Patterns I See in E-Commerce Companies

As a Fractional CFO for e-commerce businesses across a range of sizes and categories, certain working capital mistakes show up again and again. These aren’t edge cases. They’re the norm for companies in the $2-20MM range that haven’t yet built financial discipline around their cash cycle.

1. Ordering to “Not Run Out” Instead of Forecasting Demand

This is the most common pattern by far. The founder has been burned by a stockout before, maybe they lost momentum on a bestseller or had to pause ads while waiting for inventory, so now they over-order everything as insurance. The intention is rational, but the execution is expensive. When we actually run the numbers and frame orders in terms of days of inventory rather than “just get more,” the excess becomes obvious. That $300K of extra inventory I mentioned earlier? That came directly from this instinct.

2. Ignoring AP as a Cash Management Tool

Some founders pay every invoice the day it arrives. Others stretch payables until vendors are calling to complain. Both extremes hurt. Paying early means you’re financing your suppliers’ working capital instead of your own. Paying late damages relationships and can cost you favorable terms. The sweet spot is simple: understand your terms, use them fully, and negotiate for better ones as your volume grows. Every day you add to DPO is a day of free financing.

3. Treating Inventory as One Number

As I covered in the SKU-level section, aggregate inventory metrics hide massive imbalances. The companies that manage working capital well are the ones that can tell you, by SKU, how many days of stock they’re holding and whether that number is appropriate for the velocity of that product. The companies that don’t manage it well say “we have $X in inventory” and leave it at that.

4. Not Connecting the Sales Engine to Inventory Planning

This ties back directly to Lever One. If your Sales Engine can predictably generate demand, your inventory planning should be driven by that engine, not by gut feel. When ad spend goes up, inventory needs to be there. When you’re testing a new channel, inventory commitment should match the test budget, not a full-scale launch. The Sales Engine tells you how much demand you’re creating. Working capital management tells you how to fund it without running out of cash.

5. Avoiding the Financing Conversation

Too many bootstrapped founders view all debt as dangerous. As a result, they self-fund inventory with equity that could be generating multiples in growth. The opportunity cost is real and often invisible because the founder never runs the comparison. If your Sales Engine produces a 2.5x SER and your inventory financing costs 10%, you’re leaving enormous value on the table by using equity for working capital.

CEO Q&A: The Questions I Actually Get Asked

Rather than a typical FAQ, these are the real questions I hear from bootstrapped e-commerce CEOs in the $2-20MM range, and the honest answers I give.

“How do I know how much inventory to order? It always feels like guessing.”

It feels that way because it probably is. Most founders I work with are ordering based on a combination of gut feel, fear of stockouts, and round numbers. The fix starts with converting your inventory position into Days of Inventory by SKU. Once you can see that your top seller has 30 days of stock while a slow mover has 300+ days, the ordering decision becomes much clearer. Pair that with a demand forecast from your Sales Engine, even a simple one, and you move from guessing to planning. It’ll never be perfect, but “roughly right” beats “confidently wrong” every time.

“My bank won’t give me a line of credit. What am I doing wrong?”

Usually, it’s not that the business doesn’t qualify. It’s that the business can’t clearly communicate its risk profile. Banks want to see that you understand your cash cycle, that you have a plan for how you’ll draw and repay the line, and that there’s a system behind your growth. If you walk in with a CCC breakdown, a scorecard showing your Days metrics, and a revenue model that connects spend to output, you’re speaking their language. A lot of the friction with lenders comes from a lack of financial infrastructure, not a lack of creditworthiness.

“Should I be worried that my margins are lower with domestic manufacturing?”

Lower per-unit margins are real, but they’re only one piece of the equation. If domestic sourcing cuts your lead time from 20 weeks to 4 weeks and drops your MOQ by 10x, you’re cycling cash faster, testing products cheaper, and carrying less risk per order. I’ve watched founders agonize over a $8 per-unit margin difference while ignoring the fact that overseas ordering had $200K of their equity locked in a container ship for five months. The margin matters. But so does what your capital could be doing if it weren’t trapped in transit.

“We’re growing fast but always feel cash-strapped. What gives?”

Growth consumes cash. This is the part that surprises founders who are doing everything right on the P&L. Revenue is up, margins are healthy, but the bank account keeps feeling tight. The answer is almost always that your CCC is expanding alongside your revenue. You’re buying more inventory to support more sales, but the cash from those sales doesn’t arrive fast enough to fund the next cycle. This is where financing working capital becomes essential. Growth is not a cash flow problem to solve. It’s a capital allocation problem to manage.

“I don’t want to take on debt. Why can’t I just fund everything myself?”

You can, and plenty of founders do. But here’s what I’d ask you to consider: every dollar sitting in inventory is earning you the margin on that product whenever it eventually sells. If your Sales Engine is generating $2.50 in gross margin for every $1 you invest, and your inventory is generating maybe $0.15 in margin per dollar per cycle, where do you want your equity? The aversion to debt is understandable, but the opportunity cost of self-funding inventory is very real, especially when working capital financing is available at rates that are a fraction of your growth returns.

“How do I get started if I have none of this in place today?”

Start with three numbers: your average DIO, DSO, and DPO. You can calculate these from your existing financial statements or even from your Shopify/ERP data. Then calculate your CCC. That single number will tell you how long your cash is locked up per cycle, and it gives you a baseline. From there, pick the biggest lever. For most e-commerce companies, that’s DIO, because inventory is where the most cash gets trapped. Break it out by SKU, identify the outliers, and start making ordering decisions based on days rather than dollars. You don’t need a perfect system on day one. You need visibility.

What Comes Next

A well-tuned Sales Engine tells you how to create demand. Working capital management tells you how to fund it without choking on your own growth. Together, they form the foundation of a business that compounds rather than one that constantly scrambles.

In the next installment of Levers for Growth, we’ll move up the strategic ladder and tackle a topic that ties everything together: how to think about profitability, margin structure, and the financial model that turns your operating business into a wealth-building machine.

If you’re running an e-commerce business and any of this hits close to home, whether it’s inventory stress, cash flow tightness despite healthy growth, or simply wanting a partner who can help you see the numbers clearly, this is exactly the kind of work I do. Reach out anytime.