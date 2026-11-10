This article first appeared as a guest piece on CFO.com on 10/15/2026.

Many firms have a problem. Their annual budgets are becoming more ritual than management tool. Far too often, annual budgets serve two purposes, and neither helps your company. They either serve as a New Year’s resolution and a way to make you feel like a more responsible business owner this year, or a means to simply satisfy a board of directors.

Sadly, once a budget fulfills one of these purposes, it quickly loses relevance. By March, your annual budget is far removed from your operating reality and no longer useful to your leadership team.

The lack of utility your annual budget has for your management team is the real problem. A budget does not have to be perfect. I have never seen one that was. The real issue is that most budget processes produce models that break quickly and aren’t useful to managers. Annual budgets must be useful. If they are not, the budget becomes a glorified spreadsheet that no one cares about. This is a worst-case scenario because you not only waste resources on budgeting but also remain blind to your company’s financial health. It doesn’t have to be this way, though. Good financial modeling can guide your firm to growth, but you have to do it right.

Why Budgets Fail Early

Budgets fail for two reasons. They are either too simple or too detailed.

Simple budgets rely on percentage-based increases, broad historical assumptions and projections that lack input from team members who own performance. Revenue is increased by a fixed percentage, and expenses are adjusted similarly. The numbers are neat and tidy, but the assumptions behind them are not.

Other budgets are overly detailed. Every line item is modeled in depth. This creates the appearance of rigor, but the model falls apart as soon as a single variable changes. A sales pipeline can shift materially in a month and look unrecognizable by the end of the first quarter. When a model relies on too many precise assumptions, it becomes rigid and unable to accommodate normal business fluctuations.

Either an overly simplistic budget or a hyper-specific budget ultimately leads to the same outcome: an unreliable, unusable forecast.

Great models produce more than a budget

Firms often misunderstand the purpose of a financial model. A good model is more than a document that tells you what you hoped would happen at the start of the year. It is a way to validate your gut with numbers. It lets you test hypotheses before you commit to them. If you hire a new salesperson, will your revenue grow by 10 percent? If it works, what does it do to margin, working capital and cash timing? If it does not work, does that create pressure elsewhere in your business?

A strong model forces a grounded strategic plan, meaning your firm can state that it will increase revenue by 10 percent; we know this because of (x). A strong model sets target KPIs. It tests whether incentive structures make sense. It fosters accountability by tying assumptions to people and linking performance to measurable outcomes. It drives accountability among leaders by helping them assess the validity of those assumptions.

A good model provides regular feedback. If your business operates under the assumption that customer acquisition costs (y) and that assumption is wrong, your model should show what else changes as a result and where management can take action.

Annual budgets must be useful. If they are not, the budget becomes a glorified spreadsheet that no one cares about.

The central output of a great model is simple: What will cash look like at the end of each month over the next six to 36 months?

In some businesses, the outlook should be longer, especially when there are balloon payments, debt maturities or long-term cliffs. But the principle is the same. The model should forecast the income statement, the balance sheet and the cash flow statement together. If it does not do so, it will describe particular performance but not fully capture risk.

For a small business with up to $25 million in revenue, the best model is strong enough to be useful yet simple enough to update quickly. If your model cannot be refreshed, reviewed and adjusted within a day of work, it will not become part of the monthly operating discipline. Consistent utility is the standard that matters. A model only works if leadership is willing to use it consistently.

Rethink simplicity

Simplicity in a financial model is misunderstood. Simplicity in financial modeling means reducing assumptions to only those that matter most.

More assumptions create more points of failure. A business is a complex system. Business owners often model it like building a machine, but it is more like tracking a river. There is little value in chasing hyper-precision for each individual channel if that effort does not actually forecast where your business is headed. As the saying goes, all models are wrong, but some are useful.

A good model is built on a small set of real-world, measurable inputs that the leadership can fully understand, own and explain.

A company’s inputs should reflect the real world. Accounts receivable and accounts payable can be modeled using days outstanding assumptions. Revenue can be modeled using average contract value and customer count. Customer count can be tied to drivers such as sales team size, marketing spend and customer acquisition costs.

The inputs are not always perfect, but they must be meaningful. Most importantly, they shift analysis and responsibility from finance alone to the leadership team.

If a marketing director owns customer acquisition costs, the model should give that person a clear operating target. Every number you track should have an accountable owner. The best models are not just financial documents. They are executive accountability systems.

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Reforecast and promote better leadership conversations

Business owners focus on adhering to the annual budget, unaware that monthly reforecasting is more important.

The purpose of monthly reforecasting is not to push a company to defend its beliefs in January. The purpose is to understand what happened this month, why it happened and how your firm can improve forecasting going forward.

If January was wrong, leadership should want to know which assumptions were off. If customer acquisition cost came in 40% above plan and spend was 60% too high, that does not invalidate your model. It means the model is doing its job, revealing false assumptions. The point is to align operational reality with your financial plan and use that gap as a learning opportunity.

Reforecasting can spark important conversations. If increased spending is no longer driving efficient growth, why not? What is happening beneath the surface? What are the next steps? A monthly process like this helps connect numbers to decisions.

A practical benefit of monthly reforecasting is increased visibility into the future.

If CAC drifts from $30 to $38 in February, the model should immediately show the cash impact in August. A firm can plan for cash-flow emergencies six months out. It is harder to do so six weeks out. With enough time, firms can slow hiring, slow payables, accelerate collections, adjust pricing or cut spending before an issue becomes urgent.

A key value of modeling is that it buys decision-making time.

Improved credibility

The real value of long-term modeling is that it creates a record of lessons learned, adjustments and improved judgment.

That is useful internally because it sharpens execution. It also benefits your firm externally by showing capital providers that you can identify mistakes, correct course and improve forecasting over time. Investors and lenders don’t need perfect foresight, but they do need to know that you can solve problems.

A forecast built on owned assumptions, monthly refinement and a visible cash outlook inspires more confidence than an annual budget that retires after the first quarter.

Companies that use financial models well don’t treat them as static predictions. They leverage them to be operating systems. That shift is what many businesses still need to make. The annual budget may make you feel more responsible or keep the board happy, but it doesn’t help your business throughout the year. Your monthly cash forecast is what keeps your strategy connected to reality.

Business owners know that material changes can happen quickly, and they need to embrace a forecasting model that can adapt and provide feedback to the business. A budget is more than a yearly ritual. It is an essential tool for running your business.