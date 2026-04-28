I once spent a long week on a Vegas conference floor watching hundreds of other investment firms fight for the same lower middle market deals, and that's when I understood the desperation hanging in the air wasn't from the companies, it was ours. I was a sourcing analyst at a private equity firm at the time, and the job was mostly mapping networks, hunting for proprietary deals, and fighting for a spot on a cap table that three other firms were also trying to win. The deals weren't massive. The deals I made my living from involved checks from $750,000 to $16.5 million into real businesses run by owner-operators. The professional capital that operators imagine as scarce, gatekeeping, and impossible to access is actually fighting tooth and nail to find places to deploy.

That experience reframed how I think about every fundraising conversation since.

Capital is not scarce. Systems that turn capital into durable value are scarce.

The next decade’s wealth building businesses won’t fail for lack of capital, they’ll fail because they pursued the wrong capital, on the wrong terms, ended up funding the wrong question.

This piece is the third in an arc. HumanScale made the case that right-sized businesses are a more reliable wealth-creation vehicle than the venture machine pretends. Jobs Are Dead argued that the $10 million niche just became economically viable for the first time in a generation. This piece is about how to fund those businesses without taking on capital that bends them out of shape.

Capital Is Stored Value Looking for Somewhere Useful to Be

This is one piece in a series on building durable businesses in the AI era. Subscribe to get the rest. Share

Before getting into where the capital is, it helps to remember what capital actually is. Capital is savings, the form that excess value takes once a person, household, or institution wants to store it for later use. The form of the storage matters because cash under a mattress decays to inflation, a passive index fund pegs returns to whatever the broad market does and nothing more, and real capital — the kind that compounds — is stored productive capacity that gets deployed back into something that creates more value than it consumed.

A worker who saves two weeks of time in a year can use those two weeks to redesign their process and recover four weeks the following year, which is capital working as it’s supposed to work. Capital markets are meant to do this at scale. Most of the time they don’t, because most allocators aren’t actually allocating to value creation but to liquidity, to short-term price movement, and to whatever’s currently in fashion. The thoughtful builder who sees this clearly has an opportunity that the financial industry has structurally underpriced for decades.

Index Funds Solved the Right Problem in 1976 and Became the Wrong Default in 2026

Vanguard’s invention was genuinely democratizing. Before Bogle, ordinary investors were extracted from at every layer by active managers who mostly underperformed, and the index fund offered a sane default that allowed millions of households to participate in market returns without being fleeced. It’s one of the more important financial innovations of the last century.

The problem is that after this became the universal default, trillions of dollars of household and institutional savings shifted towards vehicles whose entire purpose is to track indexes that are increasingly (or often solely designed to be) composed of the same handful of large-cap incumbents. Nearly all transactions in those markets are secondary, meaning the capital is being shuffled between holders rather than directed toward the formation of new productive assets, and the stock market has come to look less like an investment in businesses and more like a liquidity play disguised as a long position on future. None of that is fraudulent or even unreasonable from any individual investor’s perspective, but it’s a poor allocation of capital at the societal level, and it has funneled enormous amounts of stored productive capacity away from the local, community-level deployment where it once lived.

The same capital that used to find its way into the manufacturing operation across town, the new restaurant on Main Street, or the regional service business with a long runway is now globally pooled and managed at scale, which means the community-level deployment of capital has thinned out and the opportunity is sitting there for any builder thoughtful enough to redirect it. The capital around you is greater than you think so long as you can be a steward worth backing.

Most Founders Want One of Three Things

Before the conversation about how to fund a business goes anywhere useful, it helps to be honest about what most founders actually want. Most of the one’s I’ve worked or met at happy hours here in San Francisco fall into one of three camps. The first wants economic freedom, the kind that comes from owning a real thing that produces real cash, and they’re willing to build it themselves over time (guilty as charged :) ). The second wants speed, scale, and the limelight that comes with a venture-backed trajectory, which is a legitimate choice and the one venture capital was designed for. The third wants to change the world toward a specific vision and is willing to subordinate everything else to that goal.

None of these are wrong, but they call for completely different capital strategies, resulting in most of the dysfunction I see in fundraising. Too often a founder is pursuing the first, while running the playbook for the second, and speaking with investors who like the third. Venture math is built for businesses that need to outrun a window, and if your business doesn’t need to outrun a window, venture math will distort it.

The $10 million niche almost never needs to outrun a window and patience is far from a penalty in these markets. A decade of patient building yields more data, more brand, more customer trust, and more of a durable team loyalty than a sprint has ever produced. Frankly that same slow accumulation of value at the community scale has been the more reliable wealth-creation mechanism than the venture lottery for centuries. In many ways that slowness is itself a competitive moat. The reason there’s opportunity in the $10 million niche is that the funding model required to build there is unfashionable, which keeps the supply of competitors thin.

The Founder’s Real Failure Mode

The thing most founders get wrong isn’t that they raise too little or too much. It’s that they raise to extend a hope rather than to validate a system. Capital deployed into a business with no clear test of whether the business actually works, looks more like a weekend in Vegas than an investment

There are three patterns I see most often. The first is funding losses, where the capital is being used to extend runway on an unproven hypothesis and nobody has named what would constitute proof. The second is funding scale prematurely, where the unit economics haven’t yet held but the founder is already trying to grow into them, hoping volume will fix what design did not. The third, and the most expensive, is funding execution before designing the system — where the founder hires the team, builds the product, and ships the launch, only to realize afterward that they can’t articulate which variable they were testing or what the success state looks like. By that point the capital is gone, the team is in motion, and there’s no clean way to learn from any of it.

The diagnosis underneath all three is the same. Founders fall in love with their ideas because they want a market to exist that doesn’t have enough pain behind the problem to support it. The Egg-Mixer 5000 doesn’t need to exist, since nobody is going to pay $40 to mix an egg. The work of system design is what tells you that quickly, before the capital is gone. Most founders fund harder to avoid finding out, and the good ones design experiments that tell them within the quarter.

Build the System First. Capital Runs Through It.

The shift that changes everything is realizing that the asset you’re building isn’t the product, the brand, the team, or the customer list. The asset is the system that turns inputs into value, repeatably, with unit economics that hold. Everything else is a component. Capital is fuel that runs through the system, experiments validate that the system works at small scale, and only after that validation does it make sense to scale capital into it.

This is closer to a scientific method than to anything taught in business school, and it works for the same reason science works. You design the system on paper first, writing down the inputs, the mechanism, the outputs, and the unit economics, along with the assumptions you’re making at each stage. You mark which assumptions are most likely to be wrong and which would kill the business if they were, and then you run the cheapest experiment that can falsify the highest-stakes assumption. You let the data update the system rather than your ego, and you compound learning across experiments until the system is validated end to end. Only then do you scale capital into it.

This sounds rigorous, and it is, but it’s also the work of an afternoon for someone willing to sit down and do it. I’m a fairly lazy guy. I work hard, but if I can build a system that prevents me from burning capital or underperforming, I’m all about it. Systems do for the founder what experimental design does for the scientist — they make sure the work you’re doing is producing usable information rather than just motion, and good system design tells you what to measure, what to ignore, and when to make the next decision.

The most common place the system breaks is at the customer problem. Most early-stage founders don’t really understand the pain they’re solving, who has it, where to find them, and how much it’s worth to them, and without that understanding every other component of the system is built on sand. The unit economics won’t hold because the willingness to pay was guessed at, the marketing channel won’t convert because the audience was generic, and the retention curve won’t compound because the product is solving a problem the customer didn’t actually have at the intensity required to keep paying. Get the customer right and the rest of the system has something to be designed against. Get it wrong, and the rest is decoration.

Sizing the Problem in Dollars, Not Markets

One of the more useful exercises I run with early-stage founders raising capital is reframing their TAM as a dollar-denominated problem rather than a generic market size, because markets are too easy to inflate and a problem is harder to lie about.

Pick a specific group of people, say five thousand strong. Identify a specific pain they all face (real pain, pain they will happily pay to solve), with a specific frequency, at a specific cost. Run the math:

5,000 people × 2 hours per week × $20 per hour × 50 weeks = a $10M problem per year.

Compress that pain from 2 hours per week to 5 minutes per month and you’ve recovered roughly $10M of value annually across that population.

Now your business has a real shape. Capture ten percent of that and you’ve got a real $1MM ARR business with a defensible first toehold. Capture a quarter and you’ve got something serious.

This is the kind of math that actually predicts whether a business deserves capital. Not the addressable market slide, not the bottoms-up forecast, but the pain, the population, and the price they’d pay to make it stop.

If you’re building systems that can take on capital to solve real problems, tell the world! Share

Where the Right Capital Actually Lives

Most founders walk into fundraising assuming they need to convince capital to back them, when the reality is closer to the opposite. Going back to those Vegas conference floors, the desperation in the room wasn’t the investment bankers, it was the capital. Family offices are sitting on uninvested allocations, wealthy operators in your community are watching their portfolios drift sideways, and the institutional capital is fighting through three other bidders for every quality opportunity that crosses their desk. The thoughtful builder who shows up with a designed system, a clear experiment, and a fair structure is rare enough to be valuable to all of them.

There are three sources of capital that most $10 million niche businesses should be thinking about, in roughly the order they tend to make sense.

Reinvested Profit

The first option, and the one most founders dismiss too quickly, is profit. Build the business in a way that produces cash from the early days, take less out than the business generates, and let the retained earnings fund the next stage. This is the slowest of the three options and the most certain for the right kind of business. You end up owning all of it. You’re never on someone else’s clock. The system pays for its own scaling, and the act of running profitably from year one forces the system design this whole piece is arguing for, because you simply cannot run unprofitably for long without outside capital subsidizing it.

The mistake most founders make is treating reinvestment as the consolation prize, the boring path you take when you can’t raise. For most $10 million niches it’s the right answer, not the fallback. The math is straightforward. A business that compounds retained earnings at 30% annually over a decade will produce more wealth for the founder than the same business raising twice, giving up most of the equity, to grow at 50% annually for five years. Patience is the cheapest capital that exists, and most builders walk past it because it doesn’t look like growth. It is growth. It just doesn’t put you on a panel.

Bank Debt and SBA Lending

The second option is bank debt and SBA lending, which are real options for asset-backed or strongly cash-flowing operations and worth naming honestly. The caveat is that they’re collateral-heavy and personal-guarantee-laden, and they’re rarely the right shape for the validation phase of a business. They’re a tool for scaling something already proven, not for proving something not yet proven, and a founder who takes on personally-guaranteed debt to test an unvalidated hypothesis is taking the worst kind of risk available — capped upside, uncapped downside, and a personal balance sheet on the line.

Community Capital

The third option, and the one I think that is most underutilized in the country right now, is the capital sitting in your immediate network. Most founders raising at the $250,000 to $1 million level aren’t raising from professional allocators, they’re raising from local angels (who are really just doctors, lawyers, parents, friends, neighbors, and successful operators) in their community. These are the people whose capital used to flow naturally into local businesses before global index investing absorbed most of it, and most of them are mostly invested in public equities not because they prefer it but because no better option has been offered to them.

A group of my friends raised the capital to build a party bus company entirely from their network. They came up with a structure that made sense to their investors — something like 80% of distributions back to investors until 1.5x payback of invested capital, and 10% thereafter. Simple, straightforward, and affordable to paper because their lawyer didn’t have to get creative on the documents. The whole thing was a couple hundred thousand dollars raised from people who knew the founders, understood roughly what they were getting into, and were happy to back something real that they could see operating in their own city. None of that capital was hunting for a venture multiple. It was hunting for a fair return on a business it could understand, run by people it trusted.

The check sizes on this kind of round match the businesses naturally. Five to ten investors at $25,000 to $100,000 each fund a meaningful experiment, twenty investors at the same range fund a meaningful scale-up, and the time horizons match because nobody in the group has an LPA demanding a seven-year exit. The information density matches because these investors actually want to understand what they own, and most importantly the relationship compounds in ways institutional capital never does. These investors become customers, referrers, advisors, and future-round participants, which means the capital is more than just the cash. It’s seeding a real community around the business.

The honest objections to community capital are worth naming. The most common one is that the legal and securities mechanics seem intimidating, and they’re not. Any decent securities lawyer can structure an LLC member-unit raise, a SAFE round, a convertible note, or a small SPV for a low five-figure legal bill, and most of these structures are well-understood templates rather than custom work. The structure is the easy part. The harder part, and the one builders should respect, is the responsibility that comes with raising from people who know you personally. You’re stewarding capital from people who trusted you to do something worth their savings, and the bar for transparency, communication, and integrity is meaningfully higher than it would be with an institutional investor who treats you as one of forty bets in a portfolio (and frankly already priced in your failure after the first reporting cycle). That’s not a downside, it’s a feature, and it’s the stewardship that produces better businesses on the other side. Don’t be a dick about it. Don’t set their money on fire. Don’t lie about how it’s going. Be the kind of operator whose investors send you their friends ten years later. It’s not hard to be a good honest operator.

Lessons from Experience

There are a few lessons that I’ve taken away from sitting in enough of these conversations, on both sides of the table:

The right question is never “how do I raise to keep this business going.” The right question is “how do I build a business that generates enough value for the right kind of capital to want a piece of it.” Those are fundamentally different goals that require a different playbook and produce completely different businesses. The system gets designed before the capital comes in. If you can’t draw the business on a single page, with the inputs, the mechanism, the outputs, the unit economics, and the assumptions you’re making, you aren’t ready for outside capital. Take the afternoon to do the work, because the afternoon is the cheapest capital you’ll ever spend. Capital duration should match system maturity. Validation capital for the experiment phase, patient growth capital once the system is proven, and mismatching these is one of the most common ways founders lose control of businesses that were otherwise working. Retained earnings are the most overlooked source of capital available to a builder, and for most $10 million niches they’re the right answer rather than the fallback. The founder who builds profitably from year one ends up owning more of a more durable thing, on a longer timeline, with no clock running against them. Being willing to find out the system doesn’t work is the most underrated trait in a founder. Evolution requires death and rebirth, and the same is true for ideas, products, and ego. A killed experiment on clean data isn’t a failure, it’s the highest return on capital available to a builder, because it tells you exactly where to deploy the next round. If you’ve learned something worth sharing, please consider it! This is the best way to support this work! Share

What This Looks Like If We Get It Right

The version of the next decade I’d most like to see is the one where more capital flows back toward the local, the patient, and the productive, and away from the abstracted financial machinery that has absorbed most of it. More owner-operated businesses across more communities, building real wealth for more families. Fewer unicorns and more durable five-million-dollar companies that employ thirty people for thirty years and pay back every neighbor who put twenty-five thousand dollars into them at the start. This would be a renaissance of community-level capital relationships that the financial industry doesn’t notice until it’s too late, because the financial industry was built to bypass it. However, it requires a generation of builders who learn that a focus on patience and value creation (run on a system) will rather than speed and exit (run on hope).

That isn’t a fantasy. It’s how most economies were built before the venture narrative captured the imagination of every ambitious twenty-something with a laptop. The mechanics didn’t stop working, but they went out of style since the people doing didn’t need to be in the press releases.

The capital is there. The opportunities are there. The product without a problem doesn’t need to exist, and the builder who finds that out cheaply, who designs the system that validates whatever should exist instead, and raises the right capital from the right people on the right terms, is exactly who the next decade is going to reward. That builder is probably already in your community. Possibly you if you design something worth funding.

If you're a founder trying to build a business worth funding the right way, I'd like to talk. If you're an allocator, including the operators and professionals tired of watching the S&P 500 charts, and you want to be part of an ongoing conversation about how patient capital actually gets deployed, reach out. And if you’re somewhere in the middle, unsure whether to raise at all, that’s the conversation that matters most. duncan@saorsapartners.com

Message Duncan Young

I work with owner-operators of $2-20M businesses on capital strategy, operations, and growth. This is the third piece in an arc with HumanScale and Jobs Are Dead. Subscribe to Conduit of Value for the ongoing thread.



One Question to Leave you with (I reply to everyone): What’s the system you’re trying to design, and what would it cost to test the riskiest assumption inside it?

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