In 1930, San Francisco wanted a bridge across the Golden Gate Strait. It would be the longest suspension span in the world, linking San Francisco to Marin County and transforming the region’s economy forever.

But there was one problem: the money.

The cost was pegged at $35 million (about $750M today). The economy was in freefall. Unemployment sat near 25%. Banks were collapsing. And to financiers on Wall Street, the idea of lending millions for an unbuilt bridge with untested toll revenues sounded insane.

The project was stamped with the word every founder, operator, and business owner dreads: unbankable.

Step One: Build a Vehicle

Supporters didn’t give up. They pushed through legislation creating the Golden Gate Bridge and Highway District, a special-purpose entity empowered to raise capital.

This is a timeless move: if your operating business or city balance sheet can’t carry the project, carve out a vehicle that can.

The District’s plan was simple. Issue $35M in bonds, pay them back with tolls.

But the market still wouldn’t bite. By 1932, muni bond buyers were hiding under their desks. No one wanted the risk.

Step Two: Collateralize Belief

The newly created Golden Gate Bridge and Highway District had legal authority to issue $35 million in bonds. But in the depths of the Depression, no one wanted them. Investors saw risk, not promise.

The only way forward was to put real collateral behind the bonds. The District structured it so that property taxes across six counties — San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino, and Del Norte — would secure repayment. If toll revenues ever came up short, property owners’ taxes would rise to make bondholders whole.

This wasn’t symbolic. It meant thousands of families were putting their property on the line to make the bridge bankable.

And yet they agreed. Because the bridge wasn’t just steel and cables — it was jobs in the middle of the Depression. It was farmland that would finally be connected to city markets. It was a region betting on its own future.

That’s when Bank of America, led by Amadeo Giannini, stepped in as underwriter. While Wall Street banks refused, Giannini believed the project (and the people) would succeed. With his backing, the bonds were sold, and the project was greenlit.

Step Three: Deliver

Construction began in 1933. Crews battled fog, wind, and dangerous tides. By 1937, the Golden Gate Bridge opened: on time, under budget, and fully financed.

Toll revenues serviced the debt. No defaults. No foreclosures. Not a single home was seized.

And the Bay Area was transformed forever.

Who Got Paid?

Bondholders clipped their coupons, earning steady interest.

Property owners earned no direct yield. But they got something better: Paychecks during the construction years. Land and property values that surged once the bridge opened new markets. A generational public asset that created prosperity for decades.



The “return” wasn’t a dividend check. It was mutual value creation, the kind of payoff you only get when people are willing to collateralize belief.

That’s the essence of creative finance: returns that flow through the system, not just the balance sheet. And if you’re running a business today, the parallels should feel uncomfortably familiar.

The Lesson for SMBs

If you’re a founder or operator today, the story should sound familiar.

You’ve got a growth project — a factory expansion, a new product line, a strategic acquisition. You know the upside is obvious. But when you walk into the bank, they say: too risky, doesn’t fit the box, come back later.

What the Golden Gate Bridge financing teaches us is this:

Unbankable often just means unstructured. If the default path doesn’t work, carve out a vehicle. SPVs, project companies, joint ventures, the structure may make the deal fundable. Collateral can be creative. In the 1930s, it was property taxes. Today, it could be supplier guarantees, customer contracts, cross-collateral from peers, or investor pools. Don’t default to “cash or real estate” — think about who else has skin in your game. Align risk with upside. The best guarantors are the ones who benefit if the project succeeds. For the bridge, it was property owners. For your business, it might be your landlord, your distributor, or a key supplier. Remember the true return. The people of San Francisco didn’t get cash yield. They got a bridge that multiplied their long-term prosperity. Sometimes the payoff from creative financing is a stronger operating environment, not a quarterly check.

A Modern Echo: Customers as Co-Investors

Take a mid-sized packaging manufacturer. Their biggest customer, a fast-growing food brand, relies on them for critical inputs. To keep up with demand, the manufacturer needs a new $5M production line, a project the bank has already stamped too risky.

Here’s how they structure it:

Joint Venture Vehicle: An SPV is set up to own and operate the new line. The manufacturer contributes expertise; the customer commits to a long-term offtake agreement with better pricing if the line succeeds.

Mutual Collateralization: The customer takes a small equity stake ($500k) and provides a limited guarantee, backstopping the bank financing.

Aligned Incentives: If the line succeeds, the customer wins with lower prices and secured capacity. If it fails, their unit costs rise anyway. Sharing risk is cheaper than watching the supplier collapse.

The payoff: The bank now sees a credible, bankable deal. The manufacturer expands. The customer locks in supply and savings. Both parties are “on the hook,” but both stand to gain far more from success than they lose from failure.

That’s the bridge lesson in modern dress: when you structure belief into capital, you can turn an impossible project into a Golden Gate: opening up opportunities no single balance sheet could carry alone.

Why It Matters

The Golden Gate Bridge was more than an engineering marvel. It was a masterclass in creative finance.

When the banks said no, the community structured their way to yes. They pooled credibility, pledged collateral, aligned incentives, and created an asset that changed everything.

The lesson is timeless: your balance sheet may not be enough, but your ecosystem probably is.

When you structure belief into capital, impossible projects become inevitable outcomes.

That’s what we do at Saorsa Growth Partners: help founders and operators take projects the banks won’t touch and make them fundable. Not by chasing yield, but by aligning incentives and turning trust into strength.

If San Francisco could mortgage itself into prosperity during the Depression, what might you build if you structured your credit the same way? That’s the kind of work we live for at Saorsa.