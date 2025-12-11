Conduit of Value
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
Chat
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Great Repricing of Trust
Value flows to the stewards who build and compound it
May 5
•
Duncan Young
14
3
April 2026
Too Much Capital, Too Few Fundable Businesses.
How to be a builder worth funding, and where the right capital actually lives.
Apr 28
•
Duncan Young
11
3
Jobs Are Dead. Long Live the $10 Million Niche.
The career ladder is collapsing. So is the wall.
Apr 21
•
Duncan Young
345
43
52
Lever Six: Debt, Equity, and the Capital Stack
The right capital, in the right order, changes everything.
Apr 14
•
Duncan Young
1
1
Lever Five: The People Math
Every hire is an investment. Most founders never calculate the return.
Apr 7
•
Duncan Young
1
1
March 2026
Lever Four: Forecasting Without a Crystal Ball
The goal isn’t to be right. It’s to be less wrong, faster.
Mar 31
•
Duncan Young
2
1
HumanScale
Freedom is the goal. Scale is just a variable.
Mar 24
•
Duncan Young
2
1
1
Lever Three: The Margin Machine
Revenue is vanity. Margin is sanity. Cash flow is reality.
Mar 18
•
Duncan Young
3
1
Lever Two: Working Capital
Stop counting dollars and start counting days.
Mar 3
•
Duncan Young
5
December 2025
Lever One: The Sales Engine
A practical guide to drive growth without running off a cliff.
Dec 11, 2025
•
Duncan Young
1
1
November 2025
The Risk Is in the Darkness, Not the Leap
A practical approach to reducing the real risk in business and entrepreneurship.
Nov 20, 2025
•
Duncan Young
1
October 2025
AI Bubble: Economic Necessity?
AI, Demographics, and the Fragility of the Modern Economic System.
Oct 17, 2025
•
Duncan Young
1
2
2
© 2026 Duncan Young
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts